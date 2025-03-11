T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $44,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.09.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

