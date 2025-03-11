Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Stock Holdings Reduced by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535,048 shares during the quarter. Talen Energy comprises about 2.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $206,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. This trade represents a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.20.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLN opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

