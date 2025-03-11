Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.55 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.