Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 132.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

TLS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. 49,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,175. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $187.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Telos had a negative net margin of 40.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telos by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,586 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 855,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Telos by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

