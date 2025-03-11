Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.
In related news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,182.70. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 428,280 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,418,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 509,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
