Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Stock Down 7.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

In related news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,182.70. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 428,280 shares during the period. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in European Wax Center by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,418,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in European Wax Center by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,717,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 509,991 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.