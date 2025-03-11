The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $1,305,919.30 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. This represents a 23.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $278.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.08. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $195.43 and a twelve month high of $287.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.59.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

