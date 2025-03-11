The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DIS opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

