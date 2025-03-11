Thomas L. Monahan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of HSII opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HSII
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.