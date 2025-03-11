Thomas L. Monahan Purchases 5,000 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.55 per share, with a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,188.70. This represents a 3.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of HSII opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 599,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 168,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 160,677 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 287,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 160,257 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

