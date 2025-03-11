Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.
Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.89.
About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust
