Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Announces Earnings Results

Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Thumzup Media Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:TZUP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 79,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,479. Thumzup Media has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.26.

Thumzup Media Company Profile

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

