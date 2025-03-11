Top Cloud Storage Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Tuya are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks refer to shares of companies that primarily provide cloud-based data storage solutions, allowing businesses and individuals to store and manage their data over secure remote servers. These stocks are often associated with firms that offer scalable, flexible, and reliable digital storage services and can be influenced by trends in technology, cybersecurity, and global data usage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.74. 412,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,121. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. NetApp has a 1 year low of $91.16 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Shares of CVLT stock traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.89. The company had a trading volume of 215,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,501. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $190.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

TUYA traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,857. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.39. Tuya has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

