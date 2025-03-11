Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 22,527 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 270,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 51,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 171,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 45,940 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

