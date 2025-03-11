Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend of $0.24

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.54.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

