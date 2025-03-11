Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 46883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.87).
Trifast Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £90.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.59.
Trifast Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently -62.39%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Trifast Company Profile
About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)
Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.
Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trifast
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.