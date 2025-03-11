Trifast (LON:TRI) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 46883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.60 ($0.87).

Trifast Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £90.20 million, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.59.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently -62.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trifast Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicholas Mills acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($102,999.87). Also, insider Iain Percival purchased 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £49,552.62 ($63,798.92). Insiders have purchased a total of 403,529 shares of company stock worth $32,635,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

