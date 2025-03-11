Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Insider John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $571.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $599.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $598.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

