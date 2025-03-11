Ulta Beauty Q1 EPS Forecast Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $6.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $354.48 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $392.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.98. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,674,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,480,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $239,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10,336.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,681,000 after buying an additional 454,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

