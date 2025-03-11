Unity Software (NYSE:U) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on U. UBS Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 31,948 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $806,048.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,426.66. The trade was a 5.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 38,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $1,047,834.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,828,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,743,058.48. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 864,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,839,722 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,247,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,999,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.