Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,033 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up about 1.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $83,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 165.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $233.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

