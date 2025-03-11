Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Fairway Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.2% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

