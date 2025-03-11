Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,577,000. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

