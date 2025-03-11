Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

VONG stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $107.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.82.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.