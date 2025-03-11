Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 441,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.