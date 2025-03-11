Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Position Reduced by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,785,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR opened at $187.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $177.15 and a 12-month high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
