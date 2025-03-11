Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.69 and its 200-day moving average is $290.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

