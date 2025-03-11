Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 2.3% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 379.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

