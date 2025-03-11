Veren (TSE:VRN) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s Why

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. 27,269,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Veren Trading Up 16.0 %

Veren Announces Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

About Veren

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

See Also

