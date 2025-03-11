Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $45.51 EPS

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($46.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($45.51), Zacks reports.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EVTL. Barclays raised their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $0.75 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertical Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

