Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

