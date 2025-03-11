Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

ZTR stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

