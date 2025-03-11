Wallace Hart LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wallace Hart LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up 1.2% of Wallace Hart LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wallace Hart LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 990.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after buying an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after buying an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,146,000 after acquiring an additional 413,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 421,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $239.27 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

