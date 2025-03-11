Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 27,094,802 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 40,868.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,161,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,094,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,392,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $128.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

