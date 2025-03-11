Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 28,060,256 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,108,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

