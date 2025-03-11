Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,373,625 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,373,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,003,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,330 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 166.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,765,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 138,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $69,789,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,735. This represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 19,827,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $620,989,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,624,736 shares of company stock worth $936,145,808 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

