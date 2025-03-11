Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 276,157.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,635,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 1.0% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $1,179,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,885,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,441,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,720,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,916,000. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,858,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VIS stock opened at $249.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.75. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $228.59 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

