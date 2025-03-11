Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $138.74 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,901.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509,302 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $138,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

