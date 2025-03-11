Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $67.21 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 3,136.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 713,272 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $67,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.