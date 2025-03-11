Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $89.05 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8,973.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,731 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $89,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.25.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,816 shares of company stock worth $12,832,070 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $571.00 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.80 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $599.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $598.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.