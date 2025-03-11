Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $40.02 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 563,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 87,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

