Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of UP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

