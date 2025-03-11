Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 796.67% and a negative net margin of 39.97%.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of UP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.42. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
