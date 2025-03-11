ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.84.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
