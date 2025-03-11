Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $44,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,915,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,694,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $163.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.92.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

