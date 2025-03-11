Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $30.58 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 102,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

