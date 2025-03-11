Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $47.27 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 379.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 704,896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $47,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,383.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

TSCO stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $680,176.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

