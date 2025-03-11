Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

ELV stock opened at $409.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

