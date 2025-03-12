15,135 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

