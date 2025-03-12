1,674 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ternium by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Ternium by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 863,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,104,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

TX opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ternium from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

See Also

