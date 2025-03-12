17,628 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Purchased by Warburton Capital Management LLC

Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Warburton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,502,000. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 725,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.