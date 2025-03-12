52,777 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

