76,068 Shares in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.08% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

