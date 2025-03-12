7,847 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kyndryl by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kyndryl by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

